Taurus Daily Horoscope - November 4, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Taurus Daily Horoscope - November 4, 2021

  • Nov 04 2021, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 01:00 ist

Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Lucky Number: 7.

