Taurus Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked.
Lucky color: Mustard
Lucky number: 7
Lucky gem: Turquoise
