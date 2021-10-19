Taurus Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

With your ruling planet not in a favourable position communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Stand your ground but don’t lose your cool today and tomorrow. Start a health regime today as you have been highly stressed and overworked. |
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 2
