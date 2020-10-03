Taurus Daily Horoscope - October 3, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

You will be able to handle the work pressures today. Keep your cool, no matter how much others are trying to make you lose it. Avoid getting into any arguments with your boss.
- Lucky color: Magenta
- Lucky gem: Turquoise
- Lucky number: 5
