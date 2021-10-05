Taurus Daily Horoscope - October 5, 2021

Taurus Daily Horoscope - October 5 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 05 2021, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 01:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked.

Lucky Colour: Mango

Lucky Number: 2

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taurus Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

Indian shop workers win the right to a chair

Indian shop workers win the right to a chair

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

 