Taurus Daily Horoscope - October 5 | Free Online Astrology

With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked.
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 2
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India
Indian shop workers win the right to a chair
Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'
Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé
‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna
Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report