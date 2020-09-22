Taurus Daily Horoscope - September 22, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Lucky Colour: Velvet-black
Lucky Number: 5
Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace
Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record
Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions
Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19: Study
Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away
Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India