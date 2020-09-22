Taurus Daily Horoscope - September 22, 2020

Taurus Daily Horoscope - September 22, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2020, 00:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 00:27 ist

A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.

Lucky Colour:  Velvet-black            

Lucky Number: 5                    

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Taurus Horoscope
Horoscope 2020
Horoscope

What's Brewing

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19: Study

Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19: Study

Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away

Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away

Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

 