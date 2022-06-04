Tea industry bears the brunt of climate change

The Northeastern region, with a large forest cover and known as a biodiversity hotspot, is witnessing the adverse impact of natural disasters like floods, landslides and river erosion with experts citing climate change as the main reason.

"Precipitation patterns are changing. Very heavy rainfall in a short period of time is becoming the norm, rather than a continuous light drizzle that this region was known for. Our existing infrastructure is not built to withstand such intense weather anomalies," said Rituraj Phukan, a climate expert.

Sudden floods and landslides have wreaked havoc in Assam's hills district, Dima Hasao and in South Assam's Cachar and Hojai districts in May this year. Several persons died due to floods and landslides as mud descended down the hills as heavy rains lashed the region.

Two trains are still stuck under the debris in the Dima Hasao district as train tracks and railway bridges collapsed due to flood and landslides in the Lumding-Badarpur section of the Northeast Frontier Railway. Train services with Dima Hasao, South Assam districts, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura have still remained snapped.

As the severity of floods has increased due to climate change, river bank erosion in Assam is becoming severe leaving thousands of people homeless every monsoon. This is severely impacting life and livelihoods across the state.

Tea industry bearing the brunt

Climate change has severely impacted tea, Assam's biggest industry and job provider. Growers depend largely on the weather but a drought-like situation until mid-June last year and excessive rains in May this year have severely hit both production and quality of Assam tea.

"Tea needs proper sunlight, rain and humidity. But the drastic change in the climate pattern over the years has become a worry for all in the industry. Production was 7% less due to a drought-like situation in 2021. This year, production has been affected due to excess rainfall," said Bidyananda Barkakoty, advisor of the North East Tea Association.

"Our researchers must develop climate-resilient tea clones, planting materials or methods of cultivation in order to cope with the climate change impact," Barkakoty told DH.