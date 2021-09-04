Teachers' Day 2021: Top iOS, iPadOS apps for educators

Since the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020, schools and colleges have been shut for more than a year in India. Scientists have created a vaccine in record time, but more research study needs to be conducted to really know the long-term impact Coronavirus has on various age groups. It is why the vaccine is currently available for adults (18 and above) only.

Though vaccine trials have started for children aged five and above, it is still in an early stage.

With Covid-19 cases slowing down, the government has given permissions to open just the high schools (Grade 9 and above) in select states. Younger children will have to continue with online classes for now.

It is also imperative for educators to upgrade their skill sets. Apple iPads are good e-learning gadgets and it has a big ecosystem with a vast collection of apps.

Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birthday of the renowned scholar and second President of independent India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (5 Sept 1888 -17 April 1975).

To mark national Teachers' Day (on September 5), we are listing top apps that can assist teachers in improving their knowledge and also explore creative ways to teach complicated subjects to children.

iTunes U

This app offers everything an instructor needs. They can build custom lessons with apps and their own materials, collect and grade assignments, start class discussions or talk with students to answer questions and provide feedback.



Furthermore, iTunes U also allows anyone with an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch to learn from a large collection of the free education content in public courses from leading schools, universities, museums, and cultural institutions.

Inko › Interactive Whiteboard

Inko is a collaborative whiteboard that lets users draw together using multiple iPad, iPhone or Mac, and even interact on Apple TV. Ideal for team coworkers in a brainstorming session, for a creative classroom project, or for an interactive meeting between a graphic designer and their client.



Users can create a group and just start drawing together. No need for complex network setup, or even any network at all, thanks to nearby connectivity. It comes with a free companion app for Apple TV. It instantly connects and interacts with all devices in the room. A great alternative to those bulky and expensive interactive boards.

Schoolwork

With Schoolwork, teachers can share class materials, get students to a specific activity in an app, collaborate with students, and view student progress.



Teachers can easily create and send out a class announcement, a study reminder, or an assignment. They then get progress information on how their students are doing on their assignments, making it easier for them to individualize instruction based on student needs.

Quizlet

Quizlet is one of the best educational apps in the Apple App Store. It offers materials to study, practice and master several subjects.

It has introduced new expert explanations, an AI Learning Assistant and effective flashcards, along with a suite of science-backed study tools.



Users can also create their own flashcard sets or choose from millions created by other students. Users can test themselves with practice problems and seven study modes that can help them feel more prepared.

Users can solve the toughest textbook problems with Quizlet explanations, millions of step-by-step textbook solutions written by experts and double-checked for accuracy. Get personalized study paths and track the progress with the Quizlet Learning Assistant.

Explain Everything Basics

It is an iPad- and iPhone-only app. It offers a wide array of creative tools, recording, and canvas makes it a perfect companion for teachers, students, thinkers and everyone who wants to express themselves better.



It lets users can create their own presentations to tell their story in form of images, videos, PDF documents, PPT presentations, websites, and more. And, users can save them locally on the device.

Additio - Teacher gradebook

It lets teachers plan their presentations and also grade students. It centralises all the classroom management in a simple and easy-to-use app. This is a flexible multi-device tool available on web versions, tablets and smartphones. Key features and advantages:

It offers a digital gradebook, lesson planner per session and curricular units with customized templates, rubrics with the possibility of peer and self-assessment.



With this teachers can make assessments based on skills and learning standards, create customised reports and records of attendance, timetable, seating plan, and calendar.

BBC Civilisations AR

It offers an immersive viewing experience. Users can learn historical secrets of ancient Egypt, reveal hidden layers beneath Renaissance masterpieces and view more about the origins of these cultural treasures and the people who made them.



Treasures to be found include an ancient Egyptian mummy from the Torquay Museum, Rodin's The Kiss from the National Museum of Wales, iconic sculptures from Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth, and masterpieces by Tintoretto, Bellini, and Turner.

MindNode - Mind Map & Outline

It is a feature-rich brainstorming app for Mac and iOS. It helps users create journals of their thoughts and create a clear picture of the idea. Usee can edit, rearrange, and organise with folders,



Users can also import stuff from FreeMind, MindManager, iThoughts, plain text, RTF, CSV, OPML, Markdown, and TextBundle. Also, users can export the plain text, RTF, CSV, OPML, PDF, PNG image, Markdown, TextBundle, TaskPaper, and FreeMind.

Flipgrid

With this app, educators create and share discussion Topics with their learning communities. Learners simply download the app, enter their unique Join Code, and record short videos to share.



It is used by millions of PreK to PhD learners, educators and families around the world. Flipgrid amplifies student voice and empowers learners of all ages to engage and share using the power of video.



