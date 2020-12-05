Telegram app users face connection issue

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2020, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 19:32 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Several connection errors were reported to the social media app Telegram Messenger, as groups and bots stopped working in many parts of Asia.

"Some of our users in Asia are having connection issues at the moment. Our engineers are working hard to restore connectivity. Hang on!" tweeted Telegram Messenger, responding to the complaints that poured in. Nearly 200 reports came in about the service by 6 pm, on Saturday.

Many users took it to Twitter to inform the agency regarding the inconvenience.

However, the issue was apparently resolved soon.

Social media

