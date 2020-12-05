Telegram app users face connection issue

Several connection errors were reported to the social media app Telegram Messenger, as groups and bots stopped working in many parts of Asia.

Looks like @telegram is down... — Germaine Liew (@MrCrapHead) December 5, 2020

"Some of our users in Asia are having connection issues at the moment. Our engineers are working hard to restore connectivity. Hang on!" tweeted Telegram Messenger, responding to the complaints that poured in. Nearly 200 reports came in about the service by 6 pm, on Saturday.

Some of our users in Asia are having connection issues at the moment. Our engineers are working hard to restore connectivity. Hang on! — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) December 5, 2020

Telegram issues and crashes at 12:10PM 12/05/2020 UTC! Website shows ~1,750 error reports! Retweet to spread awareness to other people! Site i used: https://t.co/GZkdJopq8F#Telegram #Telegramdown #Telegramoutage pic.twitter.com/ssM4RmAUx5 — Website Glitches/Issues (@WebsiteCrashes) December 5, 2020

Many users took it to Twitter to inform the agency regarding the inconvenience.

No wonder. It’s okay. I’m waiting! — Nur Aliah Mohd Nor (@liaomey) December 5, 2020

Please finish this. My work on telegram will begin 😭😭😭😭😭 — Mr.DedyE #JTS Family 🌍♥️🇲🇨 (@KoniciwaKazuk) December 5, 2020

However, the issue was apparently resolved soon.