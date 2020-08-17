Telegram now supports video call with end-to-end encryption

Popular social messenger service provider Telegram marked its 7th anniversary with the launch of the video call support on its messaging app.

Started in 2013, Telegram's userbase has grown steadily and is currently has more than 400 million active users. Some of the key features that make Telegram, a must-have messenger app is the ability to share the large file as big as 2GB. While the WhatsApp with billion of users allows up to just 128MB.



Telegram video calling with a picture-in-picture feature on. Credit: Telegram



Now, Telegram has got a crucial video calling feature that will surely attract more people. The company also says that face-to-face communication is fully secured with end-to-end encryption.

"All video calls are protected with end-to-end encryption. To confirm your connection, compare the four emoji shown on-screen for you and your chat partner – if they match, your call is 100% secured by time-tested encryption also used in Telegram's Secret Chats and Voice Calls," the company said.

Also, it offers the flexibility to switch video on or off at any time during voice calls. Yes, it does come with picture-in-picture mode, wherein the user can see all the other text messages while conversing on a video call.



New emojis are now available on the messenger app. Credit: Telegram



Furthermore, Telegram released a new batch of animated emojis (shown above), which are sure to add a fun element to the text messages on the messenger app.

