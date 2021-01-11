Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new privacy policy, fans join in

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 11 2021, 10:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 12:16 ist
The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration. Credit: Reuters.

Popular messaging service Whatsapp recently came under fire after the latest update to its privacy policy, which allows it to share more information with its parent company Facebook and roll out advertising and e-commerce services.

The company was quick to respond to criticism, saying that the privacy policy "does not change WhatsApp's data-sharing practices with Facebook," nor does it "impact how people communicate privately with friends or family wherever they are in the world".

However, it didn't stop one of Whatsapp's biggest rivals from turning the cross hairs in its direction.

In a Twitter post, Telegram, which has seen a surge of downloads after WhatsApp's privacy policy update, posted a gif of the legendary Dancing Pallbearers, with a snapshot of the WhatsApp privacy policy superimposed on it.

Not to be left alone, many fans also joined in on Telegram's brand of humour, though some were outdone by the messaging service's account.

 

 

 

 

With agency inputs

