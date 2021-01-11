Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new privacy policy, fans join in

Popular messaging service Whatsapp recently came under fire after the latest update to its privacy policy, which allows it to share more information with its parent company Facebook and roll out advertising and e-commerce services.

The company was quick to respond to criticism, saying that the privacy policy "does not change WhatsApp's data-sharing practices with Facebook," nor does it "impact how people communicate privately with friends or family wherever they are in the world".

However, it didn't stop one of Whatsapp's biggest rivals from turning the cross hairs in its direction.

In a Twitter post, Telegram, which has seen a surge of downloads after WhatsApp's privacy policy update, posted a gif of the legendary Dancing Pallbearers, with a snapshot of the WhatsApp privacy policy superimposed on it.

Not to be left alone, many fans also joined in on Telegram's brand of humour, though some were outdone by the messaging service's account.

There's a cure for that. pic.twitter.com/Qg7FbOCv0L — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

No, that's bad for the environment. Simply uninstall it and move on with your life. Just like your exes, it wasn't good enough for you – you deserve better 👑💙. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

Bold of you to assume I'm a guy and not three cats in a trench coat. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

I feel like they've got a 'no clap backs' policy. I'm still waiting on the last one. pic.twitter.com/7xTvQoMMlw — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

Just make sure you only invite your top 199,999 friends. There's only so much room in a group. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

I just got back from an expedition in the jungle. I'm still adapting back to civilized life. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

There weren't any cows around so this seemed like a good alternative for my cereal. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

We feed marketing resumes to our raptor. They're a great source of fiber. pic.twitter.com/EcXWzwxpSG — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

So that's why it's so hard to type. pic.twitter.com/OP0CFfvSm5 — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

2GB is just about 2 hours of HD, not that it's a competition. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

I think you meant to post this one 😉 pic.twitter.com/uf5gNT8IOL — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 10, 2021

With agency inputs