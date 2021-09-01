Telegram update brings unlimited video calls, streaming and more features

Recently, Telegram reached a major milestone of 1 billion user-base and one of the reasons for its sudden surge in subscribers can be attributed to the controversial tweaking of the user privacy policy of WhatsApp Messenger.

Having said that Telegram faces the risk of losing new subscribers if this messenger app has limited features other than encrypted calls and texts. WhatsApp too is upping the ante by releasing new features to keep the subscribers' attrition rate low.

In June, Telegram introduced video calling and within a short span of time, it increases the members' limit from 30 to 1,000. Also, it introduced the option to control the playback speed of the video message, in-app zoom capability, new animations, emojis, and more.

Now, Telegram has released a new update with a lot of improvements. Once updated to v8.0, messenger app users will be able to invite unlimited members to a video call.

Also, Telegram users will be able to stream live video to the world through their phones.

To start, tap 'Video Chat' (in Groups) or 'Live Stream' (in Channels) on the profile page of a community where you are an admin.

Furthermore, the messenger app gets new a new 'flexible forward' feature that allows users to show or hide the caption and sender before they could hit 'forward'. In simple words, it will offer previews so that the user can change the sender if they have accidentally chosen a different person.

Also, the messenger app will offer a special on-screen button while scrolling on Telegram to help the user jump to different channels easily and open all the unread messages in quick time.

The new update also brings new animations, emojis, trending stickers, and more to the Telegram app.

