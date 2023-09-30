‘Thanks for your lessons’

Dear Bapu,
How’s the beautiful life in heaven? I guess that it’s wonderful and blissful. I have so many things to talk about. But first, I would like to thank you for leading me to a life of honesty, truthfulness and earnestness. You always turned anger into a powerful weapon such as when you were declined a first-class boarding, even though you had the tickets, you swallowed your anger and became a wonderful lawyer to amend that rule. You led a great life of non-violence but still brought a great change towards our country and inspired many youths to follow a wonderful and non-violent life.
Because you are such an inspiration and brought great change towards our “Bharat”, your photo is on the Rs 2,000 note and also on the Swachh Bharat campaign. Your birthday is also being celebrated every year. We miss you a lot Bapu.
I hope that you reincarnate and live the same truthful and non-violent life and lead us to a wonderful life. Thank you.
With love and respect,
Tanav A, 12
Bengaluru, Karnataka
-------------------------------
Dear Gandhiji,
Hope this letter reaches you in the pink of your health.
Hello Bapu this is Preksha. I have travelled back in time to meet you. I sincerely write this letter to tell you about what I think about the state of our nation’s independence. I’m so glad you moved back from South Africa to India to help us.
I really appreciate the Satyagraha movement you began in 1917. This was a great start to our independence.
I am glad to hear that you have begun the Dandi March. I believe that these small movements and acts of rebellion will surely lead us to our independence. But I always wonder why do you follow the path of non-violence? Why andolans? When we can just fight against them with our power? I fail to understand your way of thinking.
I hope you are taking care of your health. I hope to receive a letter from you soon.
Respectfully,
N Preksha Jain, 12,
Bengaluru, Karnataka
---------------------------------
Dear Bapu,
I trust this letter finds you in the highest of spirits, embracing the eternal calm that resonated through your life. I’ve often contemplated the tumultuous times that marked the partition of our beloved nation into India and Pakistan. The repercussions of that era have left a deep scar on the subcontinent, and I find myself yearning to understand the circumstances and reasoning that led to this division. Your unwavering dedication to unity and the principles of non-violence have always been a beacon of hope and wisdom for me. It’s in this light that I find it perplexing to grasp how the decision for partition was eventually accepted, considering the principles you stood for. What were the underlying complexities that made partition seem like a viable solution, even though it resulted in such immense suffering? Your perspective and insights would deepen my understanding of the intricate tapestry of our nation’s history.
With respect,
Piyush Mutalik, 13
Belagavi, Karnataka