‘Thanks for your lessons’

Dear Gandhiji,



Hope this letter reaches you in the pink of your health.

Hello Bapu this is Preksha. I have travelled back in time to meet you. I sincerely write this letter to tell you about what I think about the state of our nation’s independence. I’m so glad you moved back from South Africa to India to help us.



I really appreciate the Satyagraha movement you began in 1917. This was a great start to our independence.



I am glad to hear that you have begun the Dandi March. I believe that these small movements and acts of rebellion will surely lead us to our independence. But I always wonder why do you follow the path of non-violence? Why andolans? When we can just fight against them with our power? I fail to understand your way of thinking.



I hope you are taking care of your health. I hope to receive a letter from you soon.



Respectfully,

N Preksha Jain, 12,

Bengaluru, Karnataka