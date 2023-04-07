That person in the pool

Leriope and Cephissus believed that their son Narcissus was the most beautiful boy in the world. Many parents harbour such ideas about their offspring (notions usually based less on fact than fondness), but Narcissus was undeniably attractive. As he grew to manhood, he enjoyed so much adulation that he regarded himself a superior being. Finally, he fell in love with — himself!

Narcissus was of the vainglorious opinion that — as A R Hope-Moncrieff states — “no eye but his own was worthy to behold him”. On one occasion, he was admiring himself in the woods when he was spotted by a nymph named Echo. She was dazzled by his appearance, but could not express her feelings. This was because the goddess Hera had struck Echo dumb (an incident narrated by the ancient Roman poet Ovid in his ‘Metamorphoses’), only allowing her to utter the last word of something said by others.

Echo followed Narcissus quietly, but when he stopped to drink from a spring, he heard a rustling sound. “Who’s there?” he called. “There,” came the answer. “Come here,” he ordered. “Here,” said Echo, stepping out from behind the trees.

Just then, Narcissus turned towards the pool. Catching sight of his reflection, he thought he had never seen anyone more enchanting. The presence of Echo was an irritation. “What brings you?” he demanded, reluctant to look away from the face in the water. “You,” she replied, quite truthfully.

Hope-Moncrieff tells us that Narcissus responded harshly. “Begone!” he snapped, adding coldly, “There can be nothing between you and such a one as the fair Narcissus.” “Narcissus,” repeated poor Echo. She left the scene sadly, hoping that, like her, Narcissus, would experience the agony of unrequited love.

Echo’s wish came true. Day after day, without food or rest, Narcissus knelt by the clear water, imploring the person therein to emerge from its depths. Each time he reached down to embrace the image, the latter mockingly mimed his gestures. If he touched the surface, the figure vanished from view, only to resurface when the ripples were gone.

Eventually, worn out by his futile efforts, Narcissus breathed his last. The gods took pity on the handsome young man and changed him into the flower that bears his name. He lives on, too, in the word narcissist, used to describe someone who thinks no end of himself or herself. As for Echo, the death of Narcissus brought her no joy. She wanders unseen amid rocks and hills. All that remains is her voice, which is always ready to talk back to us!