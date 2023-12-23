The Christmas treasure hunt

Every Christmas, the Samuels had a party for the children of the neighbourhood, not forgetting those less privileged. There were delicious things to eat and exciting games to play. The grand finale was the arrival of Santa Claus with a bag full of presents.
This year, as the youngsters prepared to welcome him, there was a surprise announcement. ‘As we wait for Santa, how about a treasure hunt?’ said Mr Samuel. ‘I shall give you the first clue, which will lead to the next. That, in turn, will point to the third, and so on till you reach your goal.’
Mrs Samuel added quickly, ‘There are no clues on the Christmas tree, so please do not touch it.’ The children gazed admiringly at the stately pine that gleamed with baubles and colourful lights. They would not dream of disturbing it.
‘The first clue,’ announced Mr Samuel. ‘Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all around, Straw is where your second clue is certain to be found.’
The children scampered towards the nativity scene, but the hay on which the figurines were artfully arranged was beneath the tree. Mrs Samuel shook her head warningly. Clever Amar spotted the drinking straws in a glass on the dining table. He grabbed the clue stuck to them, which read: ‘At Rudolf, the red-nosed reindeer, one sees Clue number 3 by a whole lot of keys.’
Replacing the note for his fellow treasure hunters to find, Amar glanced around. He could see a Rudolf lantern but, since it hung from the tree, it was out of bounds. In any case, where were the keys? It was Sarah who discovered the Rudolph song sheet on the music stand. She was learning to play the piano, and realised that the clue referred to the black and white keys of that instrument.
“Well done, Sarah!” cheered her friends. Sarah was already making her way upstairs, acting on the fourth clue: ‘Angels and stars you may see in the sky, For clue number 5, you must go up high.’
If it was not the star atop the Christmas tree, nor the angel ornaments, what could it be? wondered Meera. Pursuing Sarah’s train of thought, she rushed to the terrace where both were joined by the others. All of them searched for the fifth clue, and eventually spotted it. It was attached to a telescope through which, presumably, one could view stars if not angels. Then, they raced back downstairs, for ‘Clue 6 you find/ In holly entwined.’ The entire hall was festooned with red holly berries and dark green leaves, but keen-eyed Harish picked out the white slip tucked amid them.
And thus it continued. Competition gave way to comradeship, and the children started solving clues together. Foreseeing this, the hosts were ready with several prizes. It was touching, they told each other, to watch the lively youngsters take care of little Benjy who had a slight limp and could not move fast. Eventually, the children sank down on the carpet and studied the last clue. ‘Christmas Blue or Christmas White, Deep down, I am hidden from sight.’
The Samuels watched the puzzled faces with amusement. ‘A hint?’ they suggested, observing that the children were tired. Besides, Santa Claus would ring the doorbell any minute. ‘If you are not the buyer, you are the ...’
‘Seller!’ yelled the children, dashing down the steps to the cellar that served as a storeroom. The Samuels followed, eager to hear the delighted exclamations of their guests as they found the treasure: bars of chocolate, wrapped in gold paper.
To everyone’s amazement, they could hear loud cries and a banging on the cellar door. The children stepped aside to let
Mr Samuel turn the key he had left in the lock. The door flew open, and a familiar figure emerged.
‘Ho! Ho! Ho!’ said Santa Claus in feeble tones, looking dusty and dishevelled.
‘Whatever are you doing here?’ demanded the Samuels in dismay. Santa explained that he had hoped to spring a surprise by sneaking up from below and appearing suddenly. He had crept in through a half-open window and hidden himself when someone entered with the chocolates. To his horror, they had slammed the door shut, and he had been trapped.
“Still, the gifts are safe,” he said, wiping his beard that began to come loose. As Ms Samuel hastily patted it in place, the children shouted, ‘Merry Christmas!’