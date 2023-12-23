The Christmas treasure hunt

If it was not the star atop the Christmas tree, nor the angel ornaments, what could it be? wondered Meera. Pursuing Sarah’s train of thought, she rushed to the terrace where both were joined by the others. All of them searched for the fifth clue, and eventually spotted it. It was attached to a telescope through which, presumably, one could view stars if not angels. Then, they raced back downstairs, for ‘Clue 6 you find/ In holly entwined.’ The entire hall was festooned with red holly berries and dark green leaves, but keen-eyed Harish picked out the white slip tucked amid them.