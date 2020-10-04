The Corbett Foundation launches coffee-table book of essays and wildlife photos

To commemorate the completion of its 25 years, The Corbett Foundation (TCF), one of the leading conservation organisations, has published a coffee-table book titled Saving India's Wilderness: Challenges and Solutions.

This book is a compendium of 25 essays authored by some of the leading conservationists and biologists such as Dr AJT Johnsingh, Dr Asad Rahmani, Dr Ullas Karanth and others from over 15 topmost conservation organisations and institutions in India and abroad.

The articles encapsulate details on India's varied ecosystems and biodiversity and offer solutions to address these issues. Carefully selected 185 images by well-known nature photographers like Dhritiman Mukherjee, Sachin Rai,

Kedar Bhide, Isaac Kehimkar and others have greatly added not only to the aesthetic beauty of this book but also its conservation significance.

The book has been edited by Dr Asad Rahmani and Kedar Gore, according to a press statement.

The book has been co-sponsored by Hem Chand Mahindra Foundation. The authors are associated with various organisations.

The book will be released on October 7 by the doyen of India’s wildlife conservation movement Dr M. K. Ranjitsinh, former Secretary, Government of India and a Trustee, The Corbett Foundation.