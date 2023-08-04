The craft of brewing

We then began Umang’s weekly routine. First, we checked each of the beers on tap. We began with colour, to see if it was hazier, clearer or any different from the week earlier. Next, we examined the aroma — had it changed in intensity or were there any off flavours? An off-flavour arises if the draft line the beer passes through to reach the taps needs cleaning. Finally, we arrived at the tasting stage. This is usually done with the head brewer where there is one. I put my ‘business face’ on as I listened in on whether the best iteration was on hand or if the next batch had to be tweaked. Then came a session of tasting beers directly from the fermenters, just to ensure that the process was going as it should.