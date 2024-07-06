The drama of five decades 

I came to the University of Mysore in the late ’90s from my native town of Davanagere to pursue a master’s degree. I had begged my parents to let me buy a small tape recorder so that I could listen to these plays. Though B V Karanth’s last and most glorious initiative, the theatre repertory Rangayana, was thriving under his guidance, the royal city of Mysore was not easy to navigate for outsiders like me. Getting around was a challenge as the city would fall deafeningly silent at sunset. So if I had to watch a play, I needed a means of commuting, which was hard to come by and extremely expensive for a student. My other option was to relive the scenes by listening to the plays that I loved the most.