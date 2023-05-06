The Egyptian Cinderella

Long before the 17th-century French writer Charles Perrault created Cinderella, there apparently existed the young woman’s legendary counterpart. According to Strabo (Greek geographer, historian and philosopher), who wrote 2,000 years ago, Rhodopis was born in Greece, but kidnapped and sold into slavery in Egypt.

Rhodopis had a kind master, but he had no idea how his female employees treated the foreign slave. They made her do their jobs, in addition to her own, and teased her about her fair complexion.

Rhodopis was only happy when she went down to the river. Birds, monkeys and even a mud-covered hippopotamus would gather to watch her dance for them. One evening, Rhodopis sang so beautifully that her master, who was asleep nearby, woke up and observed her graceful movements. He immediately ordered a pair of slippers to be made for the barefooted dancer. They were soft, comfortable and rose-red in colour. This gift made things worse for Rhodopis with her co-workers.

When Pharaoh Amasis invited all his subjects to Memphis, Rhodopis was told that she could not go unless she completed a whole lot of chores before leaving. Unable to do so, she watched sadly as everyone else set off for court in their finest garments.

As Rhodopis was washing clothes by the river, she splashed water on her pretty slippers and set them aside to dry. Suddenly, a falcon swooped down and flew away with one of them. Now, while we might consider this unfortunate, Rhodopis sensed that the falcon-headed god Horus had a divine design for her life.

When the majestic bird dropped the slipper in the lap of Pharaoh Amasis, he too attributed it to celestial intervention. Like Cinderella’s prince, he declared that he would only marry its owner. Sailing down the River Nile in search of his prospective bride, he eventually reached the landing near Rhodopis’ home. Hearing the royal trumpets, Rhodopis hid herself behind a bush, while the other girls rushed to try the slipper. They knew, of course, that it belonged to Rhodopis, but had no intention of revealing the fact.

When the Pharaoh spotted Rhodopis, she put on the slipper he held out, as well as the other that she had with her.

“She cannot be Queen of Egypt,” protested the jealous servants. “She is not even Egyptian.”

At this point, the king turned a poet: “Rhodopis is the most Egyptian of all,” declared Pharaoh Amasis. “Her eyes are as green as the Nile, her hair like papyrus and her skin as pink as the lotus flower.”