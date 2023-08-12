The elegance of Italian industrial design

Ever seen a foldable speaker that can be twisted and turned according to one’s acoustic needs? How about a 3D-printed bicycle seat designed for comfort? The Italians are known not just for their food, fashion, and furniture, but also for making the most of the available resources in industrial design, proves an exhibition in Bengaluru, on until Sunday.
The ‘Created in Italy’ exhibition comprises around 31 exhibits. The show is a combination of sustainability, innovation and history. The show is curated by designers Odo Fioravanti and Gulio Jaccheti, and architect and journalist Francesca Picchi.
Chair_One, a swivel seat chair design from Magis, a company specialising in design, manufacturing and marketing of furniture and accessories, in die-cast aluminum and a concrete base can be seen at the entrance. The chair seeks to symbolise strength and functionality. The Frida Chair, designed by Fioravanti, which won the 2011 Compasso d’ Or prize “for its sculptural beauty”, depicts how complex bends and thin surfaces can be brought together.
As one moves further into the exhibit area, one will see a display made of graphene, a material that is 200 times thinner than hair. This, from Directa Plus, producer and supplier of graphene nanoplatelets-based products, is being used to clean the seas. “The device works to depollute water that has been contaminated by petrol and hydrocarbons,” says Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru. It is said to absorb 90 times its own weight in pollutants, says the accompanying handbook.
Fireproof fabrics
An exhibit right behind this is that of fireproof technical fabrics made of natural fibres, from the patented technology Coex. “This can be made from any fibre, as it is connected to the way the fibre is woven, making it fireproof. Also, there are no slow-burning chemicals added to the garment — it is the same fibre that can be used to design a normal shirt,” explains Alfonso.
What is the core aim of the exhibition? “The core aim is to showcase a brief history of Italian design and how Italian design has not only been able to break through in the use of materials but also in creating products that are pleasing both aesthetically and functionally,” he says.
Other displays include underwater equipment by Cressi Sub, which was the first company in the world to design the same. “This Calibro mask has been in production since 1953, and the design works so well that even after 70 years, it still remains relevant,” says Alfonso. This mask is for diving and comes with varied features like anti-fog technology.
The focus on design goes beyond looks. Something as simple as the blades in grass cutters by Falci are designed to prevent development of fungi, he adds.
Sound design sees a new and spectacular innovation with the Anakonda KAN200+8, a flexible speaker from K-Array. “The flexible, windable and crush-resistant speaker can be considered a first-of-its-kind,” says Alfonso.
The Cremona area and a wider area including Bergamo, Milan and Brianza, in Italy produce around 65% of the world’s beauty products including lipsticks, eyeshadows and foundation cream. Make-up powders from the Omnicos Group showcased here depict the variety of options available.
Automobile and sports gear
We get a close look at Terre Davis’ clay tennis courts, made from crushed red bricks. The exhibit features a section of a typical clay court highlighting the layers that go into its making. Terre Davis started making these courts in 1975. “These courts are not only seen in Rome but also at Australian tournaments, and in the Middle East. It is one of the three main surfaces for tennis courts across the world,” says Diego Canale, an intern with the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru.
Other exhibits include ones from the popular Vibram sole brand which showcases soling systems “that give the best grip in the mountains”, gear from Grivel that help one climb mountains, without cutting steps in the ice. “The gear might look normal nowadays but for almost 100 years, the company has been innovating to provide effective solutions,” says Alfonso.
High performance braking systems from Brembo, which are also used in Formula 1 and other prestigious rallies, “are beautiful objects as they are a single fusion of metal”. “It won the Compasso d’Oro design award twice, which is one of oldest and most prestigious industrial design awards in the world,” states Alfonso.
The carbon fibre safety cell from Tecno Tessile Adler, used in sports cars from leading automakers, brings functionality and safety together.
Italian company Fizik has used an advanced 3D-printing technique to create Antares Versus Evo Adaptive high-performance saddles for bicycles. “They did hundreds of different configurations of the reticulate to come up with a model that had more resistance, was softer and more durable,” he explains.
Smart Jacket by Dainese, moulded aluminum automotive components from Fontana
group, connectors in all shapes and types from Kong, are other interesting displays, which emulate updated and consistent design principles.
The exhibition has seen a footfall of more than 1,000 people, and visitors from various city design schools like Strate School of Design, RV College of Engineering, Pearl Academy, Alliance University, Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, PES University, and Lisaa School of Design.
The exhibition is on until August 13, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, Bengaluru.
Highlights
*Bio-based technical fabrics by Limonta are a fine example of sustainability and evolution.
*Since plastic is “not a thing anymore across Europe”, fourth generation Mater-Bi biodegradable compostable bioplastics by Novamont, which can be thrown into wet waste will impress. These are made from corn, wheat and potatoes.
*Bright and colourful laminates from Abet Laminati will catch your attention, as they depict a coming together of the needs of the architecture industry and the art world.
*Extruder dies and inserts for traditional and fancy formats from Landucci, producer of pasta extruders, according to the organisers attract a lot of questions.
*Crea Concrete Design’s display replicates the look of rattan decor items with a weft and warp technique-like look, despite being made from cement.
*Decorative surfaces of reconstituted wood by Alpi, which had wavy, geometrical patterns on them, will also catch your eye.