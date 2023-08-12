The elegance of Italian industrial design

As one moves further into the exhibit area, one will see a display made of graphene, a material that is 200 times thinner than hair. This, from Directa Plus, producer and supplier of graphene nanoplatelets-based products, is being used to clean the seas. “The device works to depollute water that has been contaminated by petrol and hydrocarbons,” says Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru. It is said to absorb 90 times its own weight in pollutants, says the accompanying handbook.