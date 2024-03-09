The enduring legacy of Lee-Enfield rifles

Despite its more popular variant, SMLE No 1 Mk III, weighing around 4 kg, the design of the vintage rifle is extremely ergonomic. Suryaveer Singh, an engineer and a firearms enthusiast, tested out these rifles during his NCC days. He says, “The rifle’s weight distribution gives it a surprisingly light feel when it is in action. The reach (distance) between the trigger and the bolt is remarkable, allowing the shooter to eject and reload quickly. Despite minimal upgrades over 125 years, the rifle’s minimalist design has helped it remain relevant.”