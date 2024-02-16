The Family Reporter

One idea was to ask each uncle and aunt to narrate some anecdote from their childhood. What fascinating revelations came out of this exercise! One memorable one was the story of my father, who was given in adoption to close relatives to make up for their lack of a male heir. It was a lonely, childless place, and he longed to be with his siblings. One day, in desperation, he asked for money to buy a notebook and ran to the nearest railway station to make the short journey to his original home. Sadly, after having a joyous reunion with his brothers and sisters, he was brought back by his high-principled father. In another issue, an aunt told the story of being stuck in a dry music class while she could hear loud laughter in the next room where she wished she could be. Another sibling narrated some hilarious hostel experiences.