The girl with the umbrella

Navya hurried along the deserted road. The sun would set in half an hour. Several dark clouds had gathered in the sky. She hoped it wouldn’t rain. She had forgotten her umbrella, as the past few days had been sunny.

It was getting darker by the minute. She still had a 20-minute walk to her house on top of the hill.

She cursed herself for taking such a long time in the library. That was the effect books had on her. Now those same books she had spent time reading would be of no use to her. Neither could they give her company on this walk, nor could they push away the clouds announcing the impending rain. As for shortening the roads, there was no chance of that.