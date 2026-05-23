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Homespecials

The grey rangoli

Ranga’s school organised the rangoli contest every year. Every year, the theme of the contest was different. The school corridors would be abuzz with chirping students, hard at work to create the best rangoli design.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 22:02 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 22:02 IST
Open SesameSpecialsrangoli

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