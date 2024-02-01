The hands that fashion the kites

Showing the 36-foot-long ‘Kathakali’ kite being recreated in Mangaluru, Sarvesh Rao explains that he leads ‘Team Mangalore’, a group of kite lovers from the region. Back in 2006, a similar design created by the team had entered the Limca Book of Records for being the largest kite in India. This year, the team recreated it, as the old one had faded after years of use. Nearly 8 to 10 people toiled for over a month to recreate the kite.