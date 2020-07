In this episode, DH's Nina C George talks to actor and comedian Danish Sait about his latest movie 'French Biriyani' to be launched on Amazon Prime on July 24.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.