The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' and her love for love stories

In this episode, actor Aditi Rao Hydari talks to DH's Nina C George about her latest OTT release 'Sufiyum Sujatayum', her love for love stories and much more.

Excerpts:

Q. 'Sufiyum Sujatayum', I think it's one of the first Malayam film to release on OTT, what made you accept the offer?

A. Actually, it is a combination of many things. It more just that the first feeling I got at the end of the story when it was narrated to me. I felt... Goosebumps. Because it was such a simple, sweet, stubborn, determined and innocent story. To me, it was like this girl is an embodiment of true pure love. I know a few people who said that she is in another relationship and is still emotionally with the (first) person... But for me, it was still in my head that her love is this love and then she has to compromise for various reasons and she has never given up on her love. I found her such an incredible girl. It was like so sweet. The whole Sufi angle came to me much later. When I first heard the story it was this (the character's story) which attracted to me to it. I didn't even feel "Oh!, I'll do this character and she will be loved", I didn't do anything like that. It was just a feeling that I got and I felt it was very special...

Q. Do you cook?

A. I do. I love to cook. I don't do it very much. I have been doing it during the lockdown. I love to cook and more than that I love to feed people. My friends have to tell me that "you have asked this question ten times, we are hungry and we don't want to eat" and I am like: "Eat something, please eat something, I will make you something..." I am one of those...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

