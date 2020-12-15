The Lead: Harikatha in English

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we will listen to Dushyanth Sridhar, who has broken several stereotypes when it comes to Harikatha and religious discourses. Dushyanth gives Harikatha performances in English.

L Subramani: Hi this is L Subramani for DH Podcast. For several centuries Harikatha has remained the story-telling form in South India. Exponents of this artform have entertained and educated their audiences right from temple courtyards to community halls. While it may seem impossible for a youngster to take this art form, Dushyanth Sridhar has broken all stereotypes. Born and bred in Bengaluru, Dushyanth Sridhar has an engineering degree from BITS-Pilani and has experience working for the corporates. What more? He gives his Harikatha also in English. Recently, Dushyanth has started a Pathashala to teach the concepts of Hinduism to people of all faiths. Dushyanth is joining us to talk about his work.

Dushyanth Sridhar: Namaste and I am very happy to be a part of this series.

