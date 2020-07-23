The Lead: How Dharavi won the battle against Covid-19

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 23 2020, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 08:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

In this episode, DH journalists Varsha Gowda and Ahmed Shariff talk to an official, a doctor, a social worker and an activist based out of Dharavi about how Asia's largest slum triumphed over the Covid-19 pandemic when many said it wouldn't.
 

DH Podcast
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Dharavi
Maharashtra

