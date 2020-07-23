The Lead: How Dharavi won the battle against Covid-19

In this episode, DH journalists Varsha Gowda and Ahmed Shariff talk to an official, a doctor, a social worker and an activist based out of Dharavi about how Asia's largest slum triumphed over the Covid-19 pandemic when many said it wouldn't.



