The Lead: How safe is the Internet?

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Founder & CEO TAC Security Trishneet Arora talks about his venture and how it is providing services to tackle the cybersecurity threats.

Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. It's 2020 and the pandemic while ameliorating the use of the internet also exacerbated the issue of cybersecurity. In today's episode, DH's Sagar Kulkarni speaks to Founder & CEO TAC Security Trishneet Arora. TAC focuses on vulnerability management in the cyber world protecting enterprises and governments around the world.

Sagar Kulkarni: Mr Arora, tell me how safe is the Internet in the increasingly networked world because the government tells us that about 7 lakh cyber attacks have been reported till August this year.

Arora: Internet is as safe as we try to use it safely. You won't become a victim of cyberattack till you don't want to become one. People become victims of a cyberattack until unless they are aware of cybersecurity stuff and secondly people who don't care about cybersecurity and they get hacked. There are two kinds of people: One who believes that they are already hacked and the other who believe they are not hacked. Everybody has been hacked because we have been using smartphones and the Internet...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.