The Lead: How safe is the Internet?

The Lead: How safe is the Internet?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 02 2020, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 07:18 ist
TAC focuses on vulnerability management in the cyber world protecting enterprises and governments around the world. Credit: iStock Photo

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Founder & CEO TAC Security Trishneet Arora talks about his venture and how it is providing services to tackle the cybersecurity threats.

Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. It's 2020 and the pandemic while ameliorating the use of the internet also exacerbated the issue of cybersecurity. In today's episode, DH's Sagar Kulkarni speaks to Founder & CEO TAC Security Trishneet Arora. TAC focuses on vulnerability management in the cyber world protecting enterprises and governments around the world.

Sagar Kulkarni: Mr Arora, tell me how safe is the Internet in the increasingly networked world because the government tells us that about 7 lakh cyber attacks have been reported till August this year.

Arora: Internet is as safe as we try to use it safely. You won't become a victim of cyberattack till you don't want to become one. People become victims of a cyberattack until unless they are aware of cybersecurity stuff and secondly people who don't care about cybersecurity and they get hacked.  There are two kinds of people: One who believes that they are already hacked and the other who believe they are not hacked. Everybody has been hacked because we have been using smartphones and the Internet...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

dh radio
DH Podcast
The Lead
cybersecurity

What's Brewing

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 