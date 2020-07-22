The Lead: Impact of Covid-19 on Mumbai's dabbawalas

The Lead: Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on Mumbai's dabbawalas

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 22 2020, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 07:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File photo

In this episode, DH journalists Akash Sriram and Manasi Pawar discuss the state of Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas and how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the hunger saviours of India's financial capital, which also incidentally is the worst-hit city by the pandemic. 

DH Podcast
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Dabbawalas

