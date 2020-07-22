The Lead: Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on Mumbai's dabbawalas

In this episode, DH journalists Akash Sriram and Manasi Pawar discuss the state of Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas and how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the hunger saviours of India's financial capital, which also incidentally is the worst-hit city by the pandemic.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.