The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — The Gokak movement

In the history of Karnataka, there was a point when Kannada the language based on which the state was re-organised was losing its sheen in the educational sphere. But the one movement, the Gokak movement changed it all. today we are joined by a literary and cultural critic based in Shivamogga Rajendra Chenni, who will tell us about this turning point in the state's history.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi sir and welcome to DH Radio.

Rajendra Chenni: Hello.

Ahmed: Let's rewind the time to go back to the 1980s. The state was peaceful and there was a sudden upheaval of the Gokak agitation. Can you shed some light on that?

Rajendra Chenni: One cannot say that it's kind of a sudden phenomenon in Karnataka. We have to understand the background and the hinterland associated with the language policy in Karnataka...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

This is part of a series by Deccan Herald where distinguished voices discuss the inspiring ideas that shaped the history of the state in the last six decades.

See you next week with another moment that has defined Karnataka.