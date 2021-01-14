The Lead | Karnataka's defining moments - The history of IISc

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, former director, Indian Institute of Science G Padmanaban tells us how IISc came into existence and the people who made it into an edifice.

Ahmed Shariff: Bangalore is the hub of technology and science in India. How did this city come to this? Who were the people behind this and what was the role of the Indian Insititute of Science (IISc) in this? We will get to know the answers in today's episode. Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and joining us today is former director of Indian Institute of Science G Padmanaban. Listen in.

Ahmed: Hi sir and welcome to DH Radio.

G Padmanaban: Thank you.

Ahmed: Sir, my first question to you is: When did the thought of IISc come into being?

G Padmanaban: I think the seed was sown when Swami Vivekananda accidentally met J N Tata. In a steamer, they were travelling from Japan and to Vancouver...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.