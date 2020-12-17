The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 17 2020, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 07:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we discuss our reads of the week that are The Brass Notebook: A Memoir by Devaki Jain, Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World by Ramachandra Guha and more.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to the Read of the Week, where we open troves of artefact which is defined by the words and worlds they lock-in. Who knows this trove can be your read of the week. I'm Ahmed Shariff and joining me today is L Subramani, my colleague.

Hi, sir. Welcome to Read of the Week.

L Subramani: Hi, Ahmed. Thank you for having me.

Ahmed: Shall we open the trove?

Subramani: Yes! So how it is going for you?

Ahmed: It's going good. great. What I did this week was that I went to a famous bookstore in Bangalore...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

