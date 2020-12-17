In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we discuss our reads of the week that are The Brass Notebook: A Memoir by Devaki Jain, Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World by Ramachandra Guha and more.
Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to the Read of the Week, where we open troves of artefact which is defined by the words and worlds they lock-in. Who knows this trove can be your read of the week. I'm Ahmed Shariff and joining me today is L Subramani, my colleague.
Hi, sir. Welcome to Read of the Week.
L Subramani: Hi, Ahmed. Thank you for having me.
Ahmed: Shall we open the trove?
Subramani: Yes! So how it is going for you?
Ahmed: It's going good. great. What I did this week was that I went to a famous bookstore in Bangalore...
To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.
The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more
Sticky and lethal: Magnetic bombs terrorize Kabul
'Antarctica rocked by 30,000 tremors in 3 months'
Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs
UK pets will need certificate to enter EU after Brexit
How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family
China moon probe lands back on Earth with lunar samples
NASA shares jaw-dropping image of snow-capped Himalayas