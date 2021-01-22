The Lead: Read(s) of the week — V V S Laxman's '281 and Beyond' and more

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we discuss the book that we have read over the week— a week that witnessed India's historic cricket test win in Australia. Latching on the almost festivity of the event, cricket takes centra stage in this episode with 281 and Beyond by V V S Laxman. Sports evokes enthusiasm and gives out a positive vibe, a quality shared by the "motivation and self-improvement" genre. We look at The Science of Success by Napoleon Hill and dwell upon this popular genre.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi this is Ahmed Shariff and welcome to DH Radio. Today I am joined by my colleague L Subramani to discuss the books we have read last week.

Hi sir and welcome to another episode of Read of the week.

L Subramani: Hi Ahmed. Wonderful to be here with you.

Ahmed: It's been long since we have been doing this read of the week. Before we begin I would like our audience or listeners to give their suggestions to us. If you are listening to this podcast, let us know the books that you would like to read or the books that you have in mind and would want to give your opinions on the book, do mail us, you can note down my email address: ahmedshariff@deccanherald.co.in.

L Subramai: Podcast is not a monologue, a dialogue. The very fun of the podcast is to be interactive and to interact with the audience and let's hope to hear more from our audience...

