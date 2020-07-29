The Lead: The Green Mantra to go Zero Waste

In this episode, DH Journalist Ahmed Shariff speaks to the team of Zero Waste start-up Green Mantra— Prachi Mandlekar, Debyani Basu and Shikha Mittal — on what is Zero Waste, their journey and more.

Excerpts:

Q: We are surrounded by plastic. Well, it's an ocean of plastic. Zero waste has to be embraced in this dire time. To talk about that we have the team from Green Mantra. So let me introduce them to you. We have Prachi Mandlekar, she is a business development director and has hold sustainability workshops.

A: Hi, everybody

Q: We have with us Debyani Basu, she is an artist by heart and creative director at Green Mantra.

A: Hello, everyone.

Q: At last, we have Shikha Mittal who is a music enthusiast and quality director at the firm.

A: Hi. Hello, everyone.

Q: Hi, everybody, hope the pandemic... The lockdown is treating you well.

A: Yes, we are trying to keep ourselves well right now.