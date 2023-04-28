“Scientist on the run” read a headline in the wrinkled-up daily I borrowed from the garbage bin. Food stains covered the exact date, but the mould suggested the copy was old.

“Award Winning Scientist Victor Frank, inventor of the miracle pill Immunis, is nowhere to be found,” the article said. Commercialised not so long ago, Immunis was a drug that made the body immune to all diseases. People were quick to get a dosage, perhaps in light of the recent pandemic. The armed forces had also adopted it. The story continued: Companies eager to be franchised are baffled. Further production has been brought to a temporary halt, say authorities.

A musky scent filled the air hinting at rain. Tossing the paper back in the bin I shuffled down the pavement. I came across a group of protesters characterised by excessive placard-waving. Doctors by profession, they had parked themselves on the roads since morning demanding a ban on Immunis. It made sense, no illness meant fewer patients and fewer patients would eventually lead to layoffs. Imagine spending years getting a medical licence only to be told you aren’t needed. The mob parroted their demands amidst the impatient honking of vehicles. It began to drizzle. Looking at the commotion, I winced. Feeling a sense of responsibility, I popped up the collar of my trench coat and pulled my hat down. As I left the scene, guilt showered on me with the rain. Why, you ask? Because I was the root of their woes, the award-winning scientist, Victor Frank.

I took shelter under the awning of an electronics store. A television on display showed an angry-looking reporter. She said on live broadcast: Miracle pill Immunis reveals previously unknown side-effects. Soldiers who took the medicine are losing strength. Enquiry reveals sale of the drug was sanctioned prematurely. I let out a sigh, so they finally figured it out. Yes, the drug did have a side effect and it was certainly released prematurely. The investors rushed us to sell the product even though we weren’t confident. Research funding is tight as it is, we weren’t in a position to disagree, and I thought I had been thorough. I stumbled upon the side effect when further researching the drug in my lab — it can cause muscles to weaken severely. If taken to court, we would certainly be punished for negligence and false advertising. “Police on the lookout for Scientist Victor Frank,” the reporter assured.

I returned to the small retail shop where I’d been holding fort for the past few days. The owner, a kind man, had agreed to give me food and let me set up a small workspace in the back room, provided he doesn’t get into any trouble. I greeted him on my way in, he didn’t nod back like he usually does. I entered the back room and started reviewing yesterday’s observations. I might be on the run, but I had to continue my work. By researching further, I might be able to remove the side effects from future versions of Immunis. That is the least I owe to those affected by my oversight.

In the middle of some calculations, I heard a knock on the door. I didn’t realise it was time for dinner already. How time flew. I could use a small meal, I thought and opened the door. Two towering men in uniform stood at the doorway flashing a police badge at me

“Victor Frank, you are under arrest,” said one. The shop owner must have tipped them off. The officers handcuffed me and put me in their van.

As we started driving away, I felt a sense of relief. I didn’t have to run anymore. I was exhausted. The silence was broken by the officer seated next to me. “It’s hard to find capable soldiers as it is, your carelessness may have cost us the war,” he scorned. The other one replied, “Don’t waste your breath, he’s a scientist, what does he know about war?” I lowered my head. He was right. I was born a few years after the last war had ended. I didn’t know what war was like. But I have lived through the aftermath. Diseases are caused by dirty water and polluted air. People dying of pneumonia without a house to keep them warm. I wanted to save those lives. I wanted people to be free of illness. It’s why I studied rigorously and spent nights without any sleep at the laboratory. I wished to be out all day in the rain and not be sick the next morning. So much for that.

The van stopped and the officer led me out. The rain was still pouring on the streets. I will definitely catch a cold tomorrow.

(Watch this space for future adventures of Victor Frank.)