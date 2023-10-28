The mischievous monkey

Gyani, one of the oldest langurs spoke up saying, “I have an idea. Once, while I was hanging out near the village temple, I heard the priest telling the children a story about a cat that was posing a problem to the mice that lived in the same house. It was a similar situation, where the cat was killing and terrorising the mice. They came up with the idea of tying a bell to the cat to warn them of its approach so they had enough time to run for cover. We could use the same strategy to tackle the problem of our big cat — the tiger. One of us can easily steal one of the smaller bells hanging outside the temple on the outskirts of the forest; but who will volunteer to tie it to the tiger?”