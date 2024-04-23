The mysteries of decision-making

Kahneman was born in Tel Aviv in 1934 to Lithuanian Jewish parents who had migrated to France in the early 1920s. His childhood was shaped by the events of World war II and spent in Paris under Nazi occupation. His family was on the run until the war ended.

In his biographical account published when he received the Nobel Prize, Kahneman wrote: “Like many other Jews, I suppose, I grew up in a world that consisted exclusively of people and words, and most of the words were about people. Nature barely existed, and I never learned to identify flowers or to appreciate animals. But the people my mother liked to talk about with her friends and with my father were fascinating in their complexity. Some people were better than others, but the best were far from perfect and no one was simply bad.”

Kahneman’s early years explain why he was more interested in psychology.