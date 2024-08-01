The need to destigmatise lung cancer

Fine particles, particularly PM2.5, infiltrate deep into the lungs, triggering inflammation, DNA damage, and potentially leading to lung cancer, especially adenocarcinoma. Research suggests several mechanisms at play, including oxidative stress and epigenetic changes. Men and those who've never smoked seem to be at higher risk. Air pollution in Indian cities, especially in Delhi and other metropolitan areas, has reached levels where even non-smokers exhibit blackened lungs, similar to those of long-term smokers. This harsh reality demands a shift in our perspective.



Early detection is our weapon in this fight, yet a mere 15% of lung cancer cases in India are diagnosed early. This isn't just a number – it represents lives lost due to delayed diagnosis. The stigma surrounding the disease, the belief that it is a smoker's punishment, prevents patients from seeking help sooner. Each delayed diagnosis is a stolen breath, a stolen chance at life.

The persistent stigma associating lung cancer solely with smoking unfairly burdens patients with guilt and shame, discouraging them from seeking potentially life-saving screenings. The stigma not only delays diagnosis, it burdens patients with an unnecessary weight of guilt and shame. The patient not only faces the physical consequences of the disease but also the unfair burden of societal judgement. No one deserves to face a health crisis alone, ostracised by a misplaced perception.