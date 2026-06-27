The Special Magic

<p>Aru wasn’t a weak student, but just a very distracted one. His mind meandered everywhere during lessons, and when it returned to the classroom, some parts of the lessons had left him far behind. This, in turn, affected his performance during tests and exams. The bad grades further lowered his morale, and Aru also developed exam phobia.</p>.<p>But meeting Kiko, the magic spirit, had changed many things for Aru. They had met in a park, and the next day Kiko had landed inside his house and in his life. Kiko had taught Aru many magic spells. The spells had made Aru’s distractive tendencies disappear, as he was scared of staring at any object for more than a few seconds, to avoid triggering a spell on it. Most of Aru’s attention was now focused on his textbooks and on what the teachers were teaching.</p>.<p>All too soon, the first-term exams rolled into view. Unfortunately, the first paper was maths. The moment he held the exam paper in his hands, Aru’s brain slammed its doors shut. Exam phobia reared its head. He broke into a sweat. Aru blanked out. Caught in the grip of exam phobia, he forgot everything; magic and Kiko faded from his mind.</p>.<p>The question paper was tough, but if a student had paid attention in class, it would be a cakewalk. The exam sheet looked like an alien to Aru, with all kinds of weird and complicated mathematical problems. Other students had already started answering their papers, while Aru reluctantly tackled the first question.</p>.<p>“If you can stand up to bullies, you can tackle exam fear. It’s just another bully,” Kiko said. He was invisible to everyone except Aru.</p>.<p>Yesterday, Aru had tackled the class bully. When Aru returned to the classroom after lunch, he saw that the bully had put his feet on Aru’s chair. Aru had poured water on the bully’s feet, saying he was washing his chair. The class watched as the bully slunk away like a wet rat.</p>.<p>A grim-faced Kiko circled Aru while the boy tapped into his mind, trying to gather the answers scattered throughout the corridors of his brain. Although he had studied well for the exams, his exam phobia had buried the answers deep under piles of useless information loitering in his mind. Blinking back his tears, he looked at the question paper again.</p>.<p>“You can do it, Aru,” Kiko said softly. “Treat exams like a race you just have to win. Make your exam phobia your opponent, someone you can outrun. Start solving the problems.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Aru decided he would make his parents proud. He would conquer exam phobia. Picking up his pen, he re-read the first problem. An image of the solution to the mathematical problem appeared in his mind, like a bulb lighting up. Step by step, he solved the equation, arriving at the right answer. It was actually quite simple. He wondered why he hadn’t started the paper earlier.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He glanced at the Mickey Mouse clock on the wall above the blackboard. It grinned at him, its hands running behind each other.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Oh no…” Aru groaned. Only 25 minutes were left. Though he had solved the first seven problems, he was still slow, and at this pace, he would end up submitting a half-completed paper. He hadn’t yet tackled the difficult questions. He looked at the clock again, willing it to move slowly.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He worked feverishly to complete the rest of the paper. “I can do this,” Aru kept repeating. Maths was no longer a bully. He enjoyed the multiplications, took a shine to the subtractions, delved into the divisions and marvelled at the additions, with one eye on the clock. He found the square roots and the remainders with relative ease, finishing with eight seconds to spare.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The maths teacher, Mrs Maria Pinto, collected all the answer sheets. Mrs Pinto’s eyes skimmed over one answer sheet. She blinked rapidly as her gaze slid down the sheaf of papers in her hands. Turning her eyes away from it, she stared at the students. Her eyes once again returned to the answer sheet in her hand and, lifting her red pen, she started correcting it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I don’t believe it,” she shook her head halfway through her correction.</p>.<p class="bodytext">All the students watched her silently, questions racing through their minds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Aru,” she said, her eyes glued to the sheet.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Yes, Ma’am,” Aru said, his heart beating wildly. He hoped he wasn’t getting a zero.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I’ve been checking your answers. It looks like you are going to ace the paper,” she smiled.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Aru’s heart soared. He had won the maths race! He had conquered exam phobia. This was the first time he had aced an exam.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The next day, when the exam results were announced, Aru was the only one to get 50 out of 50. Mrs Pinto handed him a chocolate.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Keep up the good work. I’m proud of you,” she wrote on his sheet.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Thank you, Kiko,” Aru said later at home. “I couldn’t have done it without your encouragement.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“You did it through magic,” Kiko replied.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Aru stared at him, puzzled.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“There is a special magic in all of us. It’s the magic of self-confidence,” Kiko smiled. “You just made use of that magic.”</p>