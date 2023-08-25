The story of self-publishing

The sales team is the first port of call for authors. Dhairya Dugar, head of sales, explained to me that a large number of their authors sign up through ads on Facebook and Instagram. “They fill up a form which is received by my team. Then we chat with them to get a better understanding of the concept of their book, their budget and the timeline they have in mind,” he said. More often than not, they are first-time authors, so a basic explanation of the publishing industry is necessary. He revealed that their packages start from Rs 30,000 for a basic edit and go up to Rs 1 lakh for more comprehensive edits. Authors are given a dashboard through which they can track their sales in real time. “Transparency is one of our key features,” he said.