The world of Detective Dallas

Mrs Emily Sophrinson, the personage who had enlisted the services of Bevellian Industries, or the BI, so to speak, as well as the sister of the victim of a gruesome murder was present at the scene of the crime.

Interrogations of the victim’s ménage were usually conducted at the headquarters of Bevellian Industries but, desperate times called for desperate measures. Along with Miss Sophrinson, Officer Alverra Brooks was officially in charge of the case. But everyone knew that Dallas was going to take the lead on this one, except the unsuspecting Officer Brooks.

The victim lay motionless on the ground, her blood splattered on the walls and floorboards, scathed marks where a bullet had passed through her head. Officer Alverra Brooks, Mrs Sophrinson and two others stood at the scene of the crime.

It was well understood that a private investigation agency like Bevellian could not get along well with the police, but even after the paperwork was completed, the police knew to stay well away from Bevellian, because they guaranteed complete safety to their agents.

“It’s quite strange, really. Her assassin entered, yet we have not yet determined how. She was shot point blank, but traces of poison were found. I think we should just leave the case to the forensics.” Officer Brooks stated her harmonious voice cutting through the sound of the wind. The other agents working on the case stared at her in shock. Forfeiting a case to the forensics meant you just weren’t……… a fit.

“Really, Verra. The poor thing’s just been poisoned and shot and you’re already ready to throw her to the wolves.” A condescending yet silky voice sounded from the doorway as it cracked open.

All heads turned as a figure in black darkened the doorway, shrouding the light away from the faces of expression that stood before her.

In the doorway stood a stunning woman aged twenty-six. She had striking dark blue eyes, and brown hair.

She was dressed head to toe in a black jumpsuit with a thick fur Esparada coat, suitable for the cold and wintery weather of England. A faint glint appeared from beneath her coat, momentarily glittering, was an antique pocket watch hanging from a chain by her waist. To the people who had seen her, they knew she always carried it, and never took it off.

A ring donned her finger, the same ring as all the other agents in the room, announcing her importance. It was clear that she was going to be in charge there.

“Welcome, Detective Dallas.”

*‘The Art of Artifice’ is priced at Rs 199, and is available online.

In conversation with the author

What inspired you to write a book at 13?

Ever since I was little, I always enjoyed writing as a hobby, whether it be poetry, essays, comprehensions or short stories. My teachers and family encouraged me and I started writing daily. I had plenty of free time post school, so I decided to turn my hobby into something more. I never expected that the outcome would be ‘The Art of Artifice’.

What inspired ‘The Art of Artifice’?

Around the time that I started writing my book, I was quite engrossed in crime fiction books and murder mysteries. It was an intriguing topic and I wanted to incorporate it into my book as I enjoyed writing suspense.

What can readers expect from the book?

‘The Art of Artifice’ is a suspense thriller, and readers will find a gripping, exciting page turner that I have tried to mould in the least clichéd way possible.

What are your top 3 book recommendations for young readers?

‘The Time Castaways Series’ by Liesel Shurtliff

‘The Star of Kazan’ by Eva Ibbotson

‘In Darkling Woods’ by Emma Carroll