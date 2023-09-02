There’s a tea in the dish

While we have traditionally brewed black tea leaves for the masala chai, it brings in bold flavours to lend a robust profile to your creative pursuits in the kitchen. “You can enhance meat dishes through marinades or braising liquids. Brew a strong cup of black tea, cool and use it as a base with garlic, soy sauce, ginger, or herbs to infuse the meat with deep and complex flavours. Slow-cooking meats with black tea in the braising liquid adds robustness for tender results. For mock meats, create an infusion by steeping black tea leaves in hot water. Then use it to make savoury sauces or glazes. The intense flavour of the black tea complements mock meats, providing a rich and satisfying taste. Overall, black tea adds depth and richness to both meat and mock meat preparations,” shares Sarita.