There’s a tea in the dish

Remember when your grandmother used to soak the chana at night with a pinch of black tea leaves locked up in linen and suspended in the same water to lend a golden glow to the legume? Or when your mother used to boil a cup of ginger tea to make you feel warm and loved, nursing your cold?
Tea has undergone a radical elevation as a hero in many kitchen preparations since then, with matcha almond lattes taking centre-stage with steamed milk and tea-flavoured baked buns hopping off shelves.
Come, discover ways to prop up the versatility of tea in your preparations.
Touch of tea
Says Sarita Bazaz, a restauranteur, “Consider ‘tea smoking’ with tea leaves as a smoking agent to bring in a distinct aroma. Season your dish and cook it over low heat, allowing the smoke to settle in. Another method to deepen the tea flavour in the dish is by adding melted butter or oil with tea leaves. Heat gently, steep, and strain. This infused butter or oil adds a complete twist to sauteed vegetables or pasta. You can also create a concentrated ‘tea reduction’ by simmering brewed tea until thick and syrupy. Use it as a glaze or sauce for sweet or savoury dishes. These techniques are sure to add depth and refinement to your culinary creations.”
Black magic
While we have traditionally brewed black tea leaves for the masala chai, it brings in bold flavours to lend a robust profile to your creative pursuits in the kitchen. “You can enhance meat dishes through marinades or braising liquids. Brew a strong cup of black tea, cool and use it as a base with garlic, soy sauce, ginger, or herbs to infuse the meat with deep and complex flavours. Slow-cooking meats with black tea in the braising liquid adds robustness for tender results. For mock meats, create an infusion by steeping black tea leaves in hot water. Then use it to make savoury sauces or glazes. The intense flavour of the black tea complements mock meats, providing a rich and satisfying taste. Overall, black tea adds depth and richness to both meat and mock meat preparations,” shares Sarita.
Going green
Green tea has always been championed as a weight loss hero making us glug endless cups in a day. But there are ingenious ways of celebrating the green tea beyond ice creams and matcha lattes.
“Use green tea in marinades, glazes, sauces, and dressings. Additionally, green tea powder adds a unique taste to baked goods and can be used as a garnish for desserts,” says Sarita.
All white
Known for its subtle flavours and health benefits, white tea brings in an interesting dimension in culinary creations. “You can make refreshing teas, both hot and cold, either on its own or blended with other ingredients. White tea lends its delicate essence to desserts, baked goods, sauces, and marinades, adding complexity and sophistication. It can also be used as a poaching or steaming liquid for delicate proteins, infusing them with a light and fragrant taste,” adds Sarita.