<p>She was born in the UK but is connected strongly to her Indian roots. From gracing magazine covers and reality TV screens to making her mark as a sports broadcaster, Karishma Kotak’s journey is as dynamic as it is inspiring. A versatile talent who has worn many hats with panache, Karishma is now looking forward to her upcoming film with Bobby Deol.</p><p>In a freewheeling chat with Ikyatha Yerasala she opens up on her intriguing journey.</p> .<p><strong>How did your UK days shape your personality?</strong></p><p>I feel so grateful for that. There’s a large and close-knit Asian community there and we hold onto our roots with so much love. Watching Bollywood films and cricket matches made us feel connected to India - it always felt like home wasn’t too far away.</p> .<p><strong>Was the transition from UK to Mumbai challenging?</strong></p><p>I was born in the UK but went to boarding school in India. My father travelled a lot between South Africa and Mumbai, so our family spent a lot of time there too. After I completed my degree, I decided to pursue modelling in India - I’d already been modelling in the UK, so it felt like a natural next step. It had its challenges, but I never found it too overwhelming, probably because I always felt a deep connection to both countries. India was truly a home away from home for me.</p><p>I think what makes people unique is their ability to adapt. The UK and India aren’t worlds apart - it’s just a seven-hour flight - so I didn’t feel like I had to change who I was. Mumbai is such an open, multi-cultural city that it welcomed me wholeheartedly. My biggest challenge wasn’t cultural - it was emotional, leaving behind my family and friends and starting from scratch. Back in the UK, I was doing well as a model, but beginning again in India was humbling and taught me so much about resilience and gratitude.</p><p><strong>How has the modelling industry evolved since you began?</strong></p><p>When I joined the industry, there were some wonderful agencies that supported and guided us. We went to good auditions and met great people. Now, with social media and digital platforms, it’s even easier for young talent to be seen and supported. The industry has come such a long way, and I think it’s a much more open and encouraging environment today.</p><p><strong>You became popular after taking part in Bigg Boss. How did the show change your career trajectory?</strong></p><p>Bigg Boss is such a unique platform because people see you every single day and get to know the real you. If audiences connect with you, it can open doors. I think people join for different reasons - some want fame, others want to be understood. For me, authenticity matters most. If you’re genuine and kind, people can feel that and that’s what stays with them long after the show ends. When I entered the show, my father wasn’t well, so it was an emotionally difficult time. I was torn between staying by his side and taking up the opportunity. It wasn’t an easy decision, but I’m thankful I did it, as it taught me a lot about myself. That said, it’s definitely not for the faint-hearted - being completely cut off from family and the outside world is a really tough experience.</p> .<p><strong>You have successfully transitioned into sports broadcasting. How did that happen?</strong></p><p>I was invited to audition for the IPL and that’s when everything changed. The IPL was one of the most incredible opportunities of my career. Since then, I’ve been fortunate to host numerous sports leagues around the world and so many inspiring corporate events. I’ve now done over 60 leagues, met amazing athletes and travelled to places I could only dream of. I feel so grateful - what a beautiful journey it’s been.</p><p><strong>As a woman in sports broadcasting, did you face any stereotypes?</strong></p><p>It’s heartwarming to see so many talented women in sports presenting today - at least five or six that I personally know are doing such brilliant work. When I started, there were just a handful of us, and back then, the focus was often on glamour. But things have evolved so beautifully - today’s presenters are confident, knowledgeable and passionate about their sport. I think every industry has its stereotypes and challenges, but I’ve been lucky to work with people who value professionalism.</p><p><strong>You’ve worn many hats. What role feels the most authentic to you?</strong></p><p>I absolutely love being on stage - whether it’s hosting a live event, travelling to new cities or connecting with an audience in real time. There’s an energy in live broadcasting that’s magical. It keeps me alive and excited. I hope I can continue doing this for as long as possible - it brings me so much joy.</p><p><strong>How do you like to spend your time when not working?</strong></p><p>Deep down, I’m a total homebody. I love spending quiet time with my family and friends, being at home, cooking, cleaning, going to the gym and walking my dog. Those are the moments that bring me peace. I don’t go out much - I think I’m far more introverted than people might imagine and I’m perfectly content with that.</p><p><strong>What are your upcoming projects?</strong></p><p>I’m looking forward to my film Shlok with Bobby Deol. It’s something very close to my heart. I also have three leagues lined up in the next couple of months, so it’s going to be busy but exciting.</p>