These Android phones confirmed to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

American Silicon giant Qualcomm, earlier in the week, announced the new Snapdragon 888 SoC (System-on-Chipset), which power most of premium Android phones in 2021.

But, the question is which brands and who will be the first to incorporate the latest Snapdragon 888. We didn't have to wait long, as Xiaomi has declared that its 2021 flagship Mi 11 series will have the Qualcomm chipset and would make its debut in Q1, 2021.

Another emerging brand Realme also revealed that their upcoming top-end mobile codenamed 'Race' will house the Snapdragon 888.

“This is a milestone both for Realme and our users. Realme is working towards being a democratizer of next-gen 5G technology unlocking the potential of 5G to deliver exciting new experiences for consumers globally. We are proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. With this milestone we reaffirm our commitment to bring more 5G devices in India in 2021.” said Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme & CEO, Realme India and Europe.

Even OnePlus and Oppo have confirmed to bring the new phones with Snapdragon 888 processor in 2021. Going the aforementioned companies' product launch pattern, we can expect OnePlus 9 and Find X, respectively, to feature the latest Qualcomm silicon.



Xiaomi Mi 11 to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Credit: Xiaomi



Even Motorola, which has been primarily focusing on mid-range Moto G with Snapdragon 700 and 600 series chipsets, is expected to offer a premium phone with Snapdragon 888 in 2021.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: Key features you should know

-- It houses Qualcomm Kryo 680 cores and are capable of generating up to a 25% uplift in overall CPU performance and allows top frequencies of up to 2.84GHz. It is also the first commercial CPU subsystem to be based on the Arm Cortex-X1. More importantly, the Kryo 680 and Adreno 660 are able to sustain their performance over long periods of time, which is the hallmark of Snapdragon performance.

-- It comes paired with Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU. It promises the biggest performance leap yet, delivering up to 35% faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation.

--It boasts an all-new re-designed 6th generation Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine with the new Qualcomm Hexagon 780 processor, which promises enhanced premium experiences that blend AI with professional cameras, personal voice assistants, elite gaming, lightning-fast connectivity and more

-- Snapdragon 888 promises industry-leading power efficiency and performance with up to three times performance per watt improvement over the prior generation—all at an astonishing 26 TOPS.

-- It also enhanced 2nd generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which integrates a dedicated low-power AI processor to enable use cases like screen awake, lift and activity detection, and audio event detection.

--It features 3rd generation Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System enables support for 5G sub-6 carrier aggregation and mmWave to deliver the world’s fastest commercially available 5G speeds, up to 7.5 Gbps

--It features Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System to support maximum Wi-Fi 6 speeds of any mobile Wi-Fi offering in the industry (up to 3.6 Gbps), as well as new 6 GHz capacity with Wi-Fi 6E

-- It also houses Qualcomm Spectr 580, a Triple Image Signal Processor (ISP), capable of capturing from three cameras simultaneously at breakneck processing speeds—up to 2.7 gigapixels per second. Users can also enjoy 120fps burst snapshots for capturing ultra-fast high-resolution action shots, or capture three 4K HDR videos at the same time.

-- It comes with Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming and promises to deliver Variable Rate Shading (VRS), a first for any mobile phones

