This Mac Pro unit on Apple Store costs same as two BHK flat in Bengaluru

After entering the Indian market 20 years ago, Apple on September 23 finally launched the company's online store in the country.

Some of the benefits of the Apple Store online is that it offers direct benefits to the customers in terms of discounts and dedicated service. Also, another big advantage is the convenience of choosing the configuration for the MacBooks, MacBook Pros, iMacs and Mac Pros.

However, the higher the customisation, the higher goes the price of the Apple hardware. Guess what, the top-end Mac Pro model with Pro Display XDR on Apple Store online costs Rs 60,71,600, much more than a Jaguar XF or a BMW X3 series or a two BHK luxury flat in Bengaluru.



Mac Pro on Apple Store online in India. Credit: Apple



This Mac Pro model configuration comes with 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz (Rs 7 lakh), 1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory (Rs 25 lakh), Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each (Rs 10.8 lakh), 8TB SSD storage (Rs 2.6 Lakh), Apple Afterburner card (Rs 2 lakh), Stainless steel frame with feet, Magic Mouse 2 + Magic Trackpad 2 (Rs 12,900), Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad - US English, Accessory Kit, Final Cut Pro X (Rs 24,900), Logic Pro X (Rs 15,500), Apple Care+ (Rs 52,93,200) which totals to Rs 53,18,100.

But, the Mac Pro will not be complete without the Apple Display. So, I added the Pro Display XDR - Nano-texture glass worth Rs 5,29,900 and I threw in an Apple Care+ support for Rs 50,900., which totals to Rs 5,80,800.

Furthermore, I added peripherals such as Pro Stand (Rs 91,900) and VESA Mount Adapter (Rs 18,900). If you choose more accessories such as AirPods Pro, Thunderbolt 3 (USB‑C) Cable, Thunderbolt 3 (USB‑C) to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter, USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter, and Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable, the final price goes north of Rs 60,70, 000.



The new Pro Display XDR with Nano-texture glass. Credit: Apple



I remember doing a story in late 2019 on the same Mac Pro model, but back then it was available in the US. Also, the price of the device with a similar configuration costs $53,047.99 (approx. Rs 39,20,405.60- based on the latest forex rates online). But, in India, due to the import duty, it costs almost double the global price.

Must read | This Mac Pro costs same as Mercedes-Benz

Having said that, the Apple Mac Pro is one of the most powerful workstation computers in the market and deliver the performance to match its asking price. It is known to be a popular choice for business enterprises, tech start-ups, professional graphics and animation engineering firms, movie makers, and music production houses.

For tech enthusiasts and video bloggers, lower Mac Pro hardware configuration will be sufficient enough for video editing and do other tasks.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.