This new year, engross yourself in magical tales

Studio Ghibli, the Japanese animation studio, has produced some heartwarming tales in the likes of ‘Spirited Away’,

‘Grave of the Fireflies’ and more. This new year, Open

Sesame lists four films from the house of Ghibli by Hayao Miyazaki, that are bound to transport you to a magical world. Miyazaki celebrated his 82nd birthday on January 5. All movies can be streamed online.

Ponyo

Japanese (2008)

This is the story of an underwater goldfish princess Ponyo, and Sosuke, a young boy. During a forbidden escape to see the surface world, Ponyo encounters Sosuke. After forming a friendship with Sosuke, Ponyo longs to be human. Ponyo’s father brings her back to their ocean kingdom. But so strong is Ponyo’s wish to live on the surface that she breaks free and, in the process, spills a collection of magical elixirs that endanger Sosuke’s village.

The Tale of Princess Kaguya

Japanese (2013)

One day, Okina, a bamboo cutter, discovers a tiny baby inside a glowing shoot. He immediately takes her home, convinced she is a princess sent to Earth as a divine blessing from heaven. Okina and his wife, Ouna, take it upon themselves to raise the infant as their own, watching over her as she quickly grows into an energetic young girl. Given the name Kaguya, she adventures with the other village children and enjoys what the youth offers. But when Okina finds a large fortune of gold in the forest, Kaguya’s life is completely changed.

Howl’s Moving Castle

Japanese (2004)

This masterpiece by Miyazaki will offer you a magical experience. A young woman, Sophie, is cursed by a spiteful witch and is transformed into an old granny. Her only chance of breaking the spell lies with a self-indulgent yet insecure young wizard, Howl, and his companions in his legged, walking castle.

My Neighbour Totoro

Japanese (1988)

Another mystical tale from the house of Ghibli by Hayako Miyazaki captures the adventures of Satsuki and Mei, who settle into an old country house with their father and wait for their mother to recover from an illness. As the ever-energetic sisters explore the house and the town, they befriend magical spirits of the forest, most notably the enormous fluffy, cuddly spirit, Totoro.