This Samsung TV costs Rs 12 crore. Here's why

Tech conglomerate Samsung Electronics Co. has created some ripples in the tech industry with the launch of a series of LED TVs titled 'The Wall'.

Now, what is special about 'The Wall'?

Dubbed India's most expensive TV to date, 'The Wall' series starts from Rs 3.5 crore and goes all the way up to a whopping Rs 12 crore. Excluding taxes. Available in three models, 146 inches (4k resolution), 219 inches (6k resolution) and 292 inches (8k resolution), the modular Micro LED display was first unveiled at the CES 2019 event in Las Vegas earlier this year.

The first in its league, no other TV in India comes close enough to stand up to 'The Wall' when it comes to the price point.

Aptly named 'The Wall,' the TV comprises six-by-six inch LED panels that make up the screen.

The Wall Luxury and The Wall Pro

Samsung plans to roll out two versions of the TV - The Wall Luxury and The Wall Pro. While the former would cater to home cinema and gaming experiences with the features of a smart TV, the latter would be a customisable option for business, corporate and retail environments, said MoneyControl.

The TV, which was also the 2019 CES Best of Innovation Award winner, finally made landfall in the country early December and is available exclusively at the Samsung Executive Briefing Centre in Gurgaon, as per a Firstpost report.