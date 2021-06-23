Thousands sign petition to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth after space trip

Thousands sign 'Let Jeff Bezos stay in space' petition

On June 7, Bezos announced that he will be going to space on July 20 along with his brother, Mark Bezos, in his company's first flight carrying humans to space

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2021, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 12:54 ist
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. Credit: AFP File Photo

In an effort to keep Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos away from Earth, more than 95,000 people have signed a petition to stop the billionaire from returning after his trip to space.

On June 7, Jeff Bezos announced that he will be going to space on July 20 along with his brother, Mark Bezos, in his company- Blue Origin’s first flight carrying humans to space. The flight, named New Shepard, will be carrying six passengers 62 miles above Earth and the flight is being touted to last for 11 minutes.

Now, people have started several petitions on change.org to stop the Amazon CEO from returning to Earth. There are multiple contenders out there, but the front-runner, "Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth", had collected more than 98,000 signatures by Wednesday afternoon.

People have stormed Twitter, criticising the billionaire’s move to fulfil his dream of going to space in the middle of a pandemic. Users have also pointed out the situation of Amazon workers.

 

 

 

US Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have also taken to Twitter to share their views about the billionaire’s space trip.

 

The reactions to Bezos’s space trip is no surprise. The Amazon founder was recently in news for discouraging the company’s workers to form unions and providing his workers with stagnant wages.

