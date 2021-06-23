Thousands sign petition to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth after space trip

In an effort to keep Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos away from Earth, more than 95,000 people have signed a petition to stop the billionaire from returning after his trip to space.

On June 7, Jeff Bezos announced that he will be going to space on July 20 along with his brother, Mark Bezos, in his company- Blue Origin’s first flight carrying humans to space. The flight, named New Shepard, will be carrying six passengers 62 miles above Earth and the flight is being touted to last for 11 minutes.

Now, people have started several petitions on change.org to stop the Amazon CEO from returning to Earth. There are multiple contenders out there, but the front-runner, "Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth", had collected more than 98,000 signatures by Wednesday afternoon.

People have stormed Twitter, criticising the billionaire’s move to fulfil his dream of going to space in the middle of a pandemic. Users have also pointed out the situation of Amazon workers.

I made a fake petition meme a week ago. Some genius made it into a real petition and now it's making international news. Thank you to whoever made it. It makes me happy to know Jeff Bezos will see it. pic.twitter.com/OHXDUTI7a0 — aborteddreams (@aborteddreams) June 16, 2021

seems wrong that thousands of people have to work in awful conditions so jeff bezos can fly to space and have a house with 25 bathrooms but sadly there’s simply no other way to organize an economy — Being nice, feeling nice (@InternetHippo) June 20, 2021

There’s a petition to get Jeff Bezos to stay in space, and I just think that’s beautiful. — Brokengirl (@SarcasticSadOne) June 22, 2021

It’s bringing me joy that there’s a petition going around to stop Jeff bezos from coming back to earth when he goes to space. Jokes aside, Billionaires shouldn’t exist. — Amy Cowan (@AmyCowan20) June 20, 2021

US Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have also taken to Twitter to share their views about the billionaire’s space trip.

Jeff Bezos' life during the pandemic:

- $78 billion richer

- commissioned a super-yacht

- is going to space Amazon workers' lives:

- no hazard pay

- no paid sick leave

- spied on

- underpaid On #PrimeDay, I say: enough is enough, Jeff. Treat your workers with dignity. pic.twitter.com/mMBXwMVQua — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 21, 2021

We can fund universal child care. Or we can keep handing Jeff Bezos enough tax savings to build a superyacht. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 21, 2021

The reactions to Bezos’s space trip is no surprise. The Amazon founder was recently in news for discouraging the company’s workers to form unions and providing his workers with stagnant wages.